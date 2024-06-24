McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Fries Every Friday in 2024—Here’s How to Claim Yours
By Jake Rossen
While inflation can take a bite out of your wallet everywhere you go, its effects are especially apparent in the fast food market. In the past several years, patrons have endured markedly increased prices on what are supposed to be affordable menu items.
Wary of the bad press, McDonald’s is fighting back in a few ways—including offering free French fries for the remainder of 2024.
As part of a promotion, the chain is dubbing Free Fries Friday, so users who place orders on the McDonald’s app are eligible for a free medium order of fries on Fridays, provided they spend at least $1. The deal will last through the end of the year. While prices vary by location, a medium order of fries usually costs $3.29.
If that doesn’t impress you, McDonald’s is also offering free fries of any size on Saturday, July 13 in honor of National French Fry Day. While you have to use the app to claim the deal, no minimum order is required.
Arguably—if you’re the type to argue about such things, anyway—the bigger news is that McDonald’s is also launching a $5 Meal Deal beginning Tuesday, June 25 in which customers can get a McDouble or a McChicken sandwich, small fries, a 4-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, and a small drink for $5. While they seem to be doling out the fries with abandon, the Meal Deal appears to be more exclusive; the company states it will be available only for a limited time at participating franchises. Select stores in locations like California and New York may price it at $6.
The promotions are an apparent attempt to combat some of the negative attention the Golden Arches have received in the past year. The lowlight was a viral story about an $18 Big Mac meal. While that was factual, the exorbitant price was at a lone McDonald’s location in Connecticut. The company has since claimed a Big Mac meal is closer to $9.29 on average. Overall, prices at McDonald's have risen roughly 40 percent since 2019.
Because franchise operators set pricing, your local McDonald’s locations may have other value offers. In Columbus, Ohio, customers can get a double cheeseburger and small fries for $3.50; in Memphis, Tennessee, residents can find breakfast sandwiches for $1 when they purchase one at regular price; and in Savannah, Georgia, a franchisee is offering 25 percent off any order over $10.