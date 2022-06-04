The 10 Most Affordable Michelin Three-Star Restaurants (and the 11 Most Expensive)
Since Michelin began publishing its famous restaurant guides in the early 1900s, a starred rating from the organization has been synonymous with gourmet dining. It's true that meals from some Michelin restaurants cost more than a week's (or even a month's) worth of groceries, but not every establishment on the list is unaffordable. Here are the least—and most—expensive restaurants that boast a coveted three-star rating from Michelin.
After analyzing the set menu prices at three-star Michelin restaurants around the world, Money.co.uk ranked the outliers at both ends of the spectrum. Asia is the place to go for fine dining on a budget. King's Joy in Beijing, China, is the cheapest spot on the list, with a pre-fixe meal from the restaurant costing roughly $104. It's followed by Lung King Heen in Hong Kong and Nakashima in Hiroshima, Japan.
The world's most expensive restaurant to earn three Michelin stars is located in Paris, France. A meal at Guy Savoy in the city will set you back $552. The Parisian restaurants Arpège and Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen also rank high on the list of the 10 most expensive three-star eateries. The U.S. isn't represented on the affordable list, but Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare in New York City comes in seventh place on the pricey side, with dinner there costing $408 per customer.
You can view the lists of the most and least affordable restaurants with three Michelin stars below. For truly cheap eats that have received recognition from Michelin, you'll have to settle for a lower rating. In 2016, a Singapore street food vendor selling $1.50 plates of chicken earned one star from the guide.
10 Most Expensive Michelin Three-Star Restaurants
- Guy Savoy // Paris, France
- Kitcho Arashiyama // Kyoto, Japan
- Arpège // Paris, France
- Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen // Paris, France
- Frantzén // Stockholm, Sweden
- Le 1947 at Cheval Blanc // Courchevel, France
- Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare // New York City, United States
- Hof van Cleve // Kruishoutem, Belgium
- Geranium (tied with Noma) // Copenhagen, Denmark
- Noma (tied with Geranium) // Copenhagen, Denmark
11 Least Expensive Michelin Three-Star Restaurants
- King's Joy // Beijing, China
- Lung King Heen // Hong Kong
- Nakashima // Hiroshima, Japan
- Restaurant Überfahrt // Rottach-Egern, Germany
- Kikunoi Honten // Kyoto, Japan
- Dal Pescatore // Canneto sull'Oglio, Italy
- Kashiwaya // Osaka, Japan
- Restaurant Gordon Ramsay (tied with Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester) // London, UK
- Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester (tied with Restaurant Gordon Ramsay) // London, UK
- Kei (tied with Reale) // Paris, France
- Reale (tied with Kei) // Castel di Sangro, Italy