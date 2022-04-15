100 Fascinating Facts About the ‘Titanic’
In the 110 years since the sinking of the Titanic, intrigue around the disaster has reached mythic proportions, helped along in no small way by a certain 1997 blockbuster directed by James Cameron.
No matter how much you already know about the most famous “unsinkable” ship to ever sink, there’s always more to learn—like the fact that the White Star Line never exactly marketed Titanic as “unsinkable” in the first place. On this episode of The List Show, Mental Floss editor-in-chief (and Titanic movie mega-fan) Erin McCarthy is diving deep on all things Titanic, from how the vessel was created to how its wreckage was finally discovered.
You’ll learn what it was like in each class, who some of the most notable passengers were, and how the whole protracted plunge to the ocean floor really unfolded. Press play below to hear those and other riveting tidbits.
