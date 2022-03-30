Watch the Cast of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Fall, Flub Lines, and Goof Off in This Hilarious Blooper Reel
By now, Spider-Man: Now Way Home is widely considered one of the most iconic pop culture crossover events of the era (not to mention a massive box office success). It brought together three standalone Spidey franchises, giving their respective friendly neighborhood Spider-Men—played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire—a chance to combine forces in a meme-come-true moment.
A union—and, for previous co-stars, reunion—of such epic proportions seems like it must’ve been pretty fun to be a part of. And based on the blooper reel below, that’s true.
Thanks to all the swinging and flying around that various characters do in the movie, there’s a fair amount of slipping and falling behind the scenes. Evidently it’s not so easy to hit your mark when cables are delivering you to it through the air—especially if you’re trying to land on snow or carrying Zendaya. And while you won’t hear Doctor Strange or the Green Goblin utter a four-letter word in the final cut, that doesn’t mean they never did on set.
The reel also gives Marvel fans a chance to see footage from a deleted scene featuring Tom Holland’s brother, Harry Holland. As Tom revealed during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Harry played a burglar that Tom’s Spider-Man catches with the help of his web shooters. The flubbed take even has a funny callback to Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man, starring Tobey Maguire. We won’t spoil Harry’s joke, but here’s a hint: He’s hanging upside-down when he makes it.