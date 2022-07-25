Watch the Original Audition Tapes of Your Favorite 'Stranger Things' Stars
The characters in Stranger Things have grown up a lot since season 1, and so have the actors who play them. If you just finished watching the latest season of the Netflix series, you may have trouble picturing what the cast looked like in the previous decade. Remind yourself by watching the young cast members' audition tapes in the video below.
This clip from the Netflix special Beyond Stranger Things shows Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Gaten Matarazzo before they were famous. The audition tapes were filmed in 2015, when the young performers ranged from 10 to 13 years old. In roughly a year, they would become child stars when Stranger Things premiered on Netflix.
In addition to the actual tapes, the clip shows the actors' reactions to watching their younger selves. Beyond Stranger Things came out in 2017, only a couple years after the auditions were filmed. Even the five-year-old footage is a blast from the past. Most of the actors who play the high school kids are adults today; Caleb McLaughlin—the oldest member of the crew—is 20, which makes him six years older than his character in season 4.
Stranger Things fans had to wait three years for the latest season, and for many of them, the build-up paid off. After watching the audition tapes that turned the cast into stars, see how the newest episodes compare to seasons past.