This Company Will Pay a 'Pumpkin Spice Pundit' $1000 to Sample Trader Joe's Fall Items
Sweltering summer temperatures may be sticking around for the time being, but that hasn’t stopped retailers from bringing their seasonal pumpkin spice products back to shelves.
If that news excites you, we have a feeling you’d make an ideal candidate for the short-term position of FinanceBuzz’s “Pumpkin Spice Pundit.” FinanceBuzz is a site that offers personal finance advice on everything from how to make extra money to which credit cards are best. Next season, they’re planning to share with their readers which Trader Joe’s fall-flavored foods are worth spending your hard-earned cash on—and they need a dedicated taste-tester to identify which ones those are.
One lucky pumpkin spice enthusiast will get a $500 gift card to spend on all things autumnal (and edible) that Trader Joe’s has to offer. Though the store hasn’t started stocking these seasonal items yet—they usually show up in early September—we have a general idea of what might be in the lineup based on past years. Apple cider and apple cider doughnuts will almost definitely be in the mix; and pumpkin cinnamon rolls, empanadas, waffles, ravioli, burritos, tortilla chips, hummus, yogurt, bread, cookies, cream cheese, ice cream, and more could be on the table, too.
Your task is to sample them all between September 2 and September 18, and then “take a photograph of each item, write a brief description, and rate the food on several criteria,” according to the job description. FinanceBuzz will pay you $1000 for your efforts (separate from the $500 gift card).
The application is open through August 28 to any U.S. resident at least 18 years old. In addition to loving pumpkin spice, you also need to live close enough to a Trader Joe’s to shop there in person. It doesn’t take much to apply—just a few personal details and a description of why you’d make a great Pumpkin Spice Pundit. Check it out here.