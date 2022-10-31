You Can Tour the Real House That Inspired ‘The Conjuring’ in Rhode Island
The Rhode Island home that inspired The Conjuring (2013) sold for $1.525 million earlier this year—27 percent over the original asking price. If you couldn’t afford to move into the allegedly haunted house, you now can visit it for a much more reasonable rate. As Rhode Island Monthly reports, the new owner of the Conjuring House is opening the property for tours and overnight stays.
The house, located 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, gained notoriety in the 1970s when paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren responded to reports of unexplained phenomena plaguing the Perron family. Their experiences were linked to the ghost of Bathsheba Sherman, a woman who, according to legend, practiced witchcraft and murdered a baby with a sewing needle when she lived there in the mid-19th century. The Warrens have been accused of being frauds in the years since—but their story was significant enough to inspire The Conjuring 40 years later.
Boston developer Jacqueline Nuñez purchased the house on Round Top Road for $1.5 million in May 2022 after it was listed for $1.2 million in September 2021. Instead of living with the building’s purported spirits, she’s decided to turn it into an attraction for aspiring ghost hunters.
For $25, guests ages 13 and over can visit the Conjuring House during the day for a one-hour guided tour. Tours include a rundown of the property’s paranormal history and the differences between the “true” story and the horror movie. Tickets costs $20 for children ages 7 to 12. For $960 to $1280 per person depending on the day, groups can book overnight stays where they have the place to themselves following an evening tour. According to the website, this experience is designed for “curious folks who want to spend the night with some friends and paranormal investigation teams who want to explore the phenomena of the property.”
The Perrons aren’t the only residents of the Conjuring House to claim they experienced a haunting. After buying it in 2019, married paranormal investigators Cory and Jennifer Heinzen reported “footsteps, knocks,” and “flashing in rooms.” Despite its reputation, the current managers of the house emphasize that they “cannot guarantee that you will experience any paranormal activity” during your stay.
[h/t Rhode Island Monthly]
