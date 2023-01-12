This Online Tool Proves That Drawing a Perfect Circle Is Harder Than It Looks
The beginning of a new year is a time to set ambitious goals. Maybe you resolved to visit a new country, learn a new skill, or read a certain number of books in 2023. If you’re looking for a more manageable goal to kick off the new year, consider putting your drawing capabilities to the test.
This website judges your ability to draw a perfect circle under pressure. That may sound more doable than learning Mandarin in 12 months, but as you’ll soon find, it’s easier said than done.
Neal.fun has a number of quirky online games and tools, including a live birth rate map, a comprehensive life checklist, and a simulator for spending Bill Gates’s money. The “Draw a Perfect Circle” challenge is exactly what it sounds like.
Click and drag your mouse to draw a full circle around the white dot in the middle of the page. The game measures your speed as well as your accuracy. If you move the cursor too slowly, it will force you to stop and start over. After completing your full circle (or coming as close to one as you can get), it shows how near you were to getting it right with a number score. Any percentage above 90 is a cause for celebration, and earning 100 percent indicates a freakish level of control.
Don’t be discouraged if you barely score above a 50 percent on your first try—the beauty of the tool is that you can redo it as many times as you like. And if you do manage to draw a perfect circle after hours of practice, you can count that as your first big accomplishment of the year. Try it for yourself here.