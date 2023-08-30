19 Surprising Geography Facts That Will Change Your Perspective
The world is a fascinating place, particularly from a geographical perspective. In this episode of “The List Show,” we’re sharing geography facts that will warp your mind.
By Bethel Afful
The country on Earth with the most time zones has a whopping 12 … and it’s not the one you’re probably thinking of.
While Russia is the biggest country by land mass, it only has 11 time zones. That’s significant enough for one side of the country to be eating breakfast while the other eats dinner, but not significant enough to put Russia in the lead, time zone-wise. The top spot belongs to France, which bests Russia with its dozen time zones. This is mainly accomplished through their occupied areas scattered around the globe.
Arizona is the one U.S. state that bypasses Daylight Saving Time, but there’s a small section of it that still springs forward and falls back. Meanwhile, Alaska is both the westernmost and easternmost state in the U.S., and most Canadians live south of Seattle, Washington.
For this episode of The List Show, we've collected our favorite facts that will absolutely warp your sense of geography. Grab your map and let’s jump into it.
Subscribe to Mental Floss on YouTube to make sure you never miss a new video.