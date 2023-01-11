The World’s Best McDonald’s Is in Wales, According to a Michelin-Starred Chef
If you’re looking for an interesting vacation, you may want to head to Wales. After seeing the baked bean museum and Dobby’s grave, you can visit one of the UK’s finest culinary institutions: A McDonald’s endorsed by a Michelin-starred chef.
In a conversation with Wales Online, Gareth Ward named the McDonald’s in Welshpool as the best location in the world, and one of the best restaurants in Wales overall behind his own. The chef’s opinion is nothing to scoff at; his Machynlleth restaurant Ynyshir boasts two Michelin stars and is considered one of the best in Great Britain.
“I’m telling you now, Welshpool McDonald’s is on a different level,” he told the local publication. “Everybody I speak to says this is, by far, the best McDonald’s in the world.”
So what makes this location stand above thousands of others operating worldwide? The menu certainly helps. This McDonald’s offers several items you won’t find in the U.S., including the Cadbury chocolate McFlurry, the vegetarian McPlant, and a caramel-filled confection called the Millionaire’s Donut. Ward recommends the McCrispy chicken sandwich, which comes on a sourdough bun. He told Wales Online, “Last time I had a crispy chicken and it definitely had ... truffle mayonnaise on it. I don’t think it did, but it tasted like it did.” (He was probably tasting the black pepper mayo—even the world’s best McDonald’s isn’t that fancy.)
The Welshpool McDonald’s commitment to excellence doesn’t stop with the food. Online reviews have been generally positive since the restaurant opened in May 2021, with a four-star customer rating on Google. “The staff are polite, the service is quick and the food is fresh—exactly what you expect from McDonald’s but seldom receive from most of their restaurants," one user wrote in a five-star review. “This one is different.”
Though the chain is known for consistency, franchise owners have found ways to make their locations memorable. McDonald’s restaurants have been opened inside a train car, a Georgian-style mansion, and a grounded airplane. Here are more facts about the fast food giant you should know.
