The Most Beautiful Gardens in the World, Mapped
You don't have to spend your weekends mulching the yard to enjoy all the beauty spring has to offer. If you're lucky enough to live near a public garden, you're a short trip away from a floral wonderland that someone else worked hard to grow. For an idea of where you can get your plant fix this time of year, check out the map of the most beautiful gardens in the world below.
To make this graphic, HouseFresh looked at TripAdvisor data and determined tourists' favorite gardens in countries across the globe. Of the 20 top-rated public gardens on Earth, seven are located in Europe. In France, horticulture enthusiasts make a point to visit Luxembourg Gardens, which boasts a rose garden, an apiary, and an orchard of "old and forgotten" apple varieties. The top spot in England, the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Other popular gardens on the continent include Denmark's Tivoli Gardens (which doubles as an amusement park) and the Vatican Gardens in Vatican City.
The best-loved garden in the U.S. is located in a place that isn't famous for its natural greenery. To get to the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, you have to walk through the famous Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The most popular public garden on the planet can be found on the other side of the world in Singapore. The city-state's futuristic Gardens by the Bay (pictured above) may be the most recognizable garden on Earth.
To find the best public garden where you live—or wherever you plan to visit in the near future—use this map as your guide. And if you prefer to enjoy flowers at home, here are some tips for first-time gardeners.