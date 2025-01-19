Transform Your Phone Into a Playable Game Boy With This Clever Case

Recent handhelds like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and PlayStation Portal have hardware capabilities miles ahead of old gaming devices. However, that doesn’t stop people from playing retro games. If you’re nostalgic for the days when the Game Boy was cutting-edge technology, you may be interested in Bitmo Lab’s new product: GAMEBABY.

The gadget company believes that “games are meant to be played with physical buttons.” In accordance with this vision, Bitmo Lab created a phone case that allows gamers to do just that. The cover is two products in one, letting you play your favorite retro titles with physical buttons while protecting your precious phone at the same time.

The way it works is simple: Slide off the bottom part of the case, flip it over, and slide it up the front of the device until it snaps. You’ll need to download an emulator app (like Delta) onto your phone to use GAMEBABY, but once that’s taken care of you’ll be ready to play games on the go the old-fashioned way.

According to Lifehacker, each button has soft silicone pads that tap the touchscreen in place of your fingers. GAMEBABY is compatible with multiple button layouts, granting access to over 7000 games across the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo Entertainment System catalogues. Additionally, the case doesn’t require a Bluetooth connection or charging cord to use.

GAMEBABY is currently only available in one yellow-and-white color scheme for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro Max. A few Instagram users have commented asking if Bitmo Lab is planning to make GAMBABY cases for other models. The company said they’ll consider making products for other devices, but nothing has been confirmed.

The official price of the case will be $40, and Bitmo Lab is offering a pre-order price of $25 for an unspecified limited time. Shipping is free, and delivery is expected by the end of March. An exact release date hasn’t been announced.

Keep in mind that GAMEBABY is still in development, so its final design may slightly differ from current pictures. Watch the video at the top of the page for an idea of how it will look in action.

