The 50 Most Popular College Majors, According to Web Searches

Social science and business-related degrees dominate the top 10.

By CaLea Johnson |
Maybe you'll find your major on the list. / Fly View Productions/GettyImages

Anyone with a college degree knows that picking a major and sticking to it isn’t easy. The University of Tulsa states that roughly 80 percent of college students change their major at least once. If you’re trying to decide which subject is best for you, take a look at the 50 most-searched majors in 2024.

The online tutoring website Wiingy created this data set using Google’s Keyword Planner, a free resource that shows how many searches keywords get per month. After compiling a list of common college majors, the researchers gathered data for specific keywords and phrases such as “[major] college courses,” “which school has the best [major] program,” and “best school for [major].” Wiingy combined the total search volume for each term and then listed the results from most popular to least. The data was sampled from a 12-month period.

Psychology majors came out on top, with an average monthly search volume of 37,950. The study of the human mind encompasses many subtopics, including social, child, and developmental psychology. Although the major is No.1 on the popularity scale, many undergraduates who major in social and behavioral sciences end up regretting their choice, according to one recent survey.

Next on the list is computer science, which focuses on the theory behind programming, computation, and operating systems. The major received 27,944 average monthly searches, and with good reason. Computer science degrees offer one of the highest returns on investment, placing third in a 2024 list of the most lucrative majors. Those specializing in this profession go on to earn a median early career salary of $78,000.    

The third most popular major is business administration. In short, this career teaches students how to run an organization well. Courses range from learning to analyze data and make sound business decisions to coordinating resources and finances. The degrees earned an average monthly search volume of 27,480.

The 50 most popular degrees vary widely, from music to marine biology. You can find the entire list below.

Rank

Major

Average Monthly Search Volume

1

Psychology

37,950

2

Computer Science

27,944

3

Business Administration

27,480

4

Music

27,129

5

Communications

26,805

6

Criminal Justice

25,259

7

Social Work

23,698

8

Accounting

19,721

9

Business Management

18,811

10

Finance

18,526

11

Engineering

16,823

12

Nursing

16,242

13

Marketing

15,900

14

Biology

14,480

15

Forensic Science

12,370

16

Hospitality

12,248

17

Economics

11,890

18

Italian

11,007

19

Kinesiology

10,066

20

Architecture

9743

21

Neuroscience

9708

22

Mathematics

9568

23

Spanish

9214

24

Pharmacy

9143

25

Sociology

8904

26

Nutrition

8653

27

Interior Design

7073

28

Graphic Design

6483

29

Anthropology

6319

30

Politics

6268

31

Education

6020

32

Public Relations

5816

33

History

5345

34

Chemistry

5275

35

Zoology

5034

36

International Relations

4951

37

Counseling

4873

38

Criminology

4822

39

Physics

4803

40

Environmental Science

4802

41

Journalism

4737

42

Theology

4730

43

Biochemistry

4429

44

Animal Science

4378

45

Photography

4262

46

Film

4256

47

Agriculture

4151

48

Pre-law

4133

49

Computer Engineering

4032

50

Marine Biology

3861

