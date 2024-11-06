The 50 Most Popular College Majors, According to Web Searches
Social science and business-related degrees dominate the top 10.
Anyone with a college degree knows that picking a major and sticking to it isn’t easy. The University of Tulsa states that roughly 80 percent of college students change their major at least once. If you’re trying to decide which subject is best for you, take a look at the 50 most-searched majors in 2024.
The online tutoring website Wiingy created this data set using Google’s Keyword Planner, a free resource that shows how many searches keywords get per month. After compiling a list of common college majors, the researchers gathered data for specific keywords and phrases such as “[major] college courses,” “which school has the best [major] program,” and “best school for [major].” Wiingy combined the total search volume for each term and then listed the results from most popular to least. The data was sampled from a 12-month period.
Psychology majors came out on top, with an average monthly search volume of 37,950. The study of the human mind encompasses many subtopics, including social, child, and developmental psychology. Although the major is No.1 on the popularity scale, many undergraduates who major in social and behavioral sciences end up regretting their choice, according to one recent survey.
Next on the list is computer science, which focuses on the theory behind programming, computation, and operating systems. The major received 27,944 average monthly searches, and with good reason. Computer science degrees offer one of the highest returns on investment, placing third in a 2024 list of the most lucrative majors. Those specializing in this profession go on to earn a median early career salary of $78,000.
The third most popular major is business administration. In short, this career teaches students how to run an organization well. Courses range from learning to analyze data and make sound business decisions to coordinating resources and finances. The degrees earned an average monthly search volume of 27,480.
The 50 most popular degrees vary widely, from music to marine biology. You can find the entire list below.
Rank
Major
Average Monthly Search Volume
1
Psychology
37,950
2
Computer Science
27,944
3
Business Administration
27,480
4
Music
27,129
5
Communications
26,805
6
Criminal Justice
25,259
7
Social Work
23,698
8
Accounting
19,721
9
Business Management
18,811
10
Finance
18,526
11
Engineering
16,823
12
Nursing
16,242
13
Marketing
15,900
14
Biology
14,480
15
Forensic Science
12,370
16
Hospitality
12,248
17
Economics
11,890
18
Italian
11,007
19
Kinesiology
10,066
20
Architecture
9743
21
Neuroscience
9708
22
Mathematics
9568
23
Spanish
9214
24
Pharmacy
9143
25
Sociology
8904
26
Nutrition
8653
27
Interior Design
7073
28
Graphic Design
6483
29
Anthropology
6319
30
Politics
6268
31
Education
6020
32
Public Relations
5816
33
History
5345
34
Chemistry
5275
35
Zoology
5034
36
International Relations
4951
37
Counseling
4873
38
Criminology
4822
39
Physics
4803
40
Environmental Science
4802
41
Journalism
4737
42
Theology
4730
43
Biochemistry
4429
44
Animal Science
4378
45
Photography
4262
46
Film
4256
47
Agriculture
4151
48
Pre-law
4133
49
Computer Engineering
4032
50
Marine Biology
3861
