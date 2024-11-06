The 50 Most Popular College Majors, According to Web Searches

Anyone with a college degree knows that picking a major and sticking to it isn’t easy. The University of Tulsa states that roughly 80 percent of college students change their major at least once. If you’re trying to decide which subject is best for you, take a look at the 50 most-searched majors in 2024.

The online tutoring website Wiingy created this data set using Google’s Keyword Planner, a free resource that shows how many searches keywords get per month. After compiling a list of common college majors, the researchers gathered data for specific keywords and phrases such as “[major] college courses,” “which school has the best [major] program,” and “best school for [major].” Wiingy combined the total search volume for each term and then listed the results from most popular to least. The data was sampled from a 12-month period.

Psychology majors came out on top, with an average monthly search volume of 37,950. The study of the human mind encompasses many subtopics, including social, child, and developmental psychology. Although the major is No.1 on the popularity scale, many undergraduates who major in social and behavioral sciences end up regretting their choice, according to one recent survey.

Next on the list is computer science, which focuses on the theory behind programming, computation, and operating systems. The major received 27,944 average monthly searches, and with good reason. Computer science degrees offer one of the highest returns on investment, placing third in a 2024 list of the most lucrative majors. Those specializing in this profession go on to earn a median early career salary of $78,000.

The third most popular major is business administration. In short, this career teaches students how to run an organization well. Courses range from learning to analyze data and make sound business decisions to coordinating resources and finances. The degrees earned an average monthly search volume of 27,480.

The 50 most popular degrees vary widely, from music to marine biology. You can find the entire list below.

Rank Major Average Monthly Search Volume 1 Psychology 37,950 2 Computer Science 27,944 3 Business Administration 27,480 4 Music 27,129 5 Communications 26,805 6 Criminal Justice 25,259 7 Social Work 23,698 8 Accounting 19,721 9 Business Management 18,811 10 Finance 18,526 11 Engineering 16,823 12 Nursing 16,242 13 Marketing 15,900 14 Biology 14,480 15 Forensic Science 12,370 16 Hospitality 12,248 17 Economics 11,890 18 Italian 11,007 19 Kinesiology 10,066 20 Architecture 9743 21 Neuroscience 9708 22 Mathematics 9568 23 Spanish 9214 24 Pharmacy 9143 25 Sociology 8904 26 Nutrition 8653 27 Interior Design 7073 28 Graphic Design 6483 29 Anthropology 6319 30 Politics 6268 31 Education 6020 32 Public Relations 5816 33 History 5345 34 Chemistry 5275 35 Zoology 5034 36 International Relations 4951 37 Counseling 4873 38 Criminology 4822 39 Physics 4803 40 Environmental Science 4802 41 Journalism 4737 42 Theology 4730 43 Biochemistry 4429 44 Animal Science 4378 45 Photography 4262 46 Film 4256 47 Agriculture 4151 48 Pre-law 4133 49 Computer Engineering 4032 50 Marine Biology 3861

