Treat Yourself to This Crispy Chicken Milanese Recipe

If you're looking for a lighter version of chicken parmesan that still feels decadent, consider chicken Milanese. This dish swaps the mozzarella cheese, pasta, and red sauce for fresh greens and tomatoes. And if you just want an excuse to eat a crispy chicken cutlet, the recipe has that, too.

Store-bought breadcrumbs work great here, but the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) also gives you the option to make your own. Leif Evans, chef-instructor of Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus, tells Mental Floss how to do this: “I actually end up making my own a lot of times. If my bread starts to get stale, I’ll put it in the oven, toast it, and grind up the old bread into breadcrumbs.”

For best results, rip the bread into pieces before putting it in the oven. A food processor is ideal for grinding bread, but you can also use the pulse setting on a blender. If you don’t own a blender, put the toasted chunks in a resealable plastic bag and use a rolling pin or hard bottle to crush the bread.

Once you have your breadcrumbs, you can start the cooking process. Begin by boiling two cups of apple cider vinegar, a cup of water, and a tablespoon of oregano in a saucepan. Pour the mixture over the red onion immediately after it starts to boil and let it sit for 15 minutes to pickle.

Add the flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs to separate vessels to set up your breading station. Sprinkle some pepper and salt into the flour and mix the dried oregano, basil, onion powder, and garlic powder with the breadcrumbs. After seasoning the chicken with salt and pepper, dredge it with the flour, dip it in the egg, and coat with the breadcrumbs.

Once you’ve prepped all the chicken pieces, you can fry them. Pour two inches’ worth of canola oil into a straight-sided pan and pre-heat it to 350℉. Fry each filet until golden brown, flipping them for an even color. Remove the cutlets and place them on a wire rack to drain any excess oil. As the meat cools, you can combine the arugula, cherry tomatoes, and pickled onions. Sprinkle the salad with some salt and pepper and dress with two parts balsamic vinegar and one part olive oil. Serve alongside the chicken.

Chicken Milanese with Arugula, Pickled Onion, and Cherry Tomatoes

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 chicken breast, butterflied and pounded thin

5 oz washed arugula

1 pint cherry tomatoes, washed and split down the middle lengthwise

1 red onion, sliced

2 cups apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp dried oregano, divided

1 tbsp dried basil

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp garlic powder

2 cups flour

3 eggs, whisked

2 cups bread crumbs

Canola oil for frying

Balsamic vinegar for salad dressing

Olive oil for salad dressing

Salt and pepper



Bring the apple cider vinegar, one cup of water, and one tablespoon of the dried oregano to a boil. Pour over the sliced red onion. Let it sit on the counter for 15 minutes to pickle the onion quickly. Put the flour on a plate, the eggs in a bowl, and the bread crumbs on a separate plate. Season flour with a little salt and pepper. Season the bread crumbs with the remaining dried oregano, basil, onion powder, and garlic powder. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Completely coat the chicken with the flour and shake off any excess. Dip the chicken in the egg, fully coating the chicken, and lift it out of the egg, allowing excess to drip off. Lay the chicken in bread crumbs and gently press the crumbs into the chicken to coat completely. Fill a straight-sided pan with two inches of canola oil and pre-heat to 350℉. Fry the chicken until golden brown and flip for even browning on both sides. Remove from the oil and place on a cooling rack to drain. Combine the arugula, cherry tomatoes, and pickled onions and season with salt and pepper. Lightly dress with two parts balsamic vinegar and one part olive oil and toss together. Serve the chicken with the salad on the side.

