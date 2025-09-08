You Can ‘Pet’ the Pokémon That Live in This Tamagotchi-Style Poké Ball

Tamagotchi and Pokémon are some of the most iconic names in pop culture. Both were essential parts of many people’s childhoods in the 1990s, and they continue to be popular today. These worlds collide in Japanese toymaker Takara Tomy’s new product: the Pokémon Poké-nade Monster Ball.

Carry Around Your Own Interactive Poké Ball

Pokémon fans can finally carry around their favorite pocket monsters with this virtual pet toy that’s reminiscent of Tamagotchi. Like the critters in Aki Maita’s hit toy, players can interact with their virtual Pokémon by playing with and taking care of them, per the Takara Tomy website. They can also take part in Pokémon battles and other minigames set in the universe. Players get to pick from seven partner Pokémon: Eevee, Fuecoco, Lucario, Pikachu, Sprigatito, Sylveon, and Quaxly. There are also 150 total Pokémon to interact with throughout the game.

Takara Tomy

The new gadget also comes with a tactile element. Owners “pet” their Pokémon by gently rubbing the top of the device, evoking adorable reactions from the creatures. According to Essential Japan, the device’s name, Poké-nade, combines Pokémon with naderu, which means “to pet or stroke.” Petting the Pokémon will also help build stronger relationships with them, and the way someone pets them changes their reaction.

The Pokémon Poké-nade Monster Ball will only be available on Amazon Japan starting October 11, 2025, for ¥7480, or about $51, and pre-orders have already sold out. There’s no word on when, or if, the product will be made available on the U.S. market. If you manage to get your hands on the device, it is possible to set the language to English.