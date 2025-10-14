The Most-Googled Halloween Makeup Trends

Halloween means it’s time to bust out the perfect costume. But many outfits would be nothing without a makeup look to match. This spooky season, Google Trends rounded up the makeup looks that everyone is searching for.

Halloween Makeup Inspiration

Clowns are pretty popular this year. | Elizabeth Fernandez/GettyImages

One of the most iconic makeup looks within the music industry is from the rock band KISS. Although they struggled to come up with their black-and-white faces, the band is now known for the signature makeup. Because of that, KISS is at the top of the list Google Trends compiled.

@runscay showed off her artistic skills in the below video, where she recreates Paul Stanley‘s (a.k.a “the Starchild“) look.

Wednesday Addams, from the supernatural mystery comedy TV series Wednesday, is one of the most popular characters on the list. Her makeup look might be one of the easier ones compared to others, such as Batman’s plant-wielding antagonist, Poison Ivy, or Dr. Finkelstein’s creation and Jack Skellington’s love interest, Sally, from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Some Halloween lovers prefer a more frightening twist on makeup. Annabelle, the haunted doll from The Conjuring franchise, was a common search this year. The movie was loosely based on a Raggedy Ann doll that was given to a nurse in 1970; the toy is supposedly possessed by a 7-year-old girl named Annabelle Higgins.

In addition to scary dolls, there’s Jigsaw from the Saw franchise. While Jigsaw is the nickname for John Kramer, the gruesome murderer who makes deadly “games” for his victims, he is frequently confused with Billy the Puppet—the latter serves as a terrifying communication device through which Jigsaw delivers his instructions.

The puppet is the icon of the Saw movies, so searching “Jigsaw makeup” will actually show tutorials on recreating Billy. In the below video, @KevinRupard takes the basic tutorial up a notch in his video, where he copies Billy the Puppet‘s face using makeup and clay.

The Top-Searched Halloween Makeup Looks for 2025

Pop culture dominates much of the rankings Google Trends compiled. But not everyone is searching for movie- or music-inspired Halloween makeup this year; there are also some animal looks included as well. And, Labubu dolls—one of the largest trending items of 2025–made the cut as well.

The complete list is as follows:

KISS Labubu Alien Wednesday Bride of Frankenstein Poison Ivy Annabelle Sally Jigsaw Sad Clown Deer Doll Mermaid Frankenstein Bat

