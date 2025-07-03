5 of the Best Summer Travel Hacks We Got From TikTok

Between packing, navigating airports, and making the most of a middle seat, travel can sometimes feel more like a logistical nightmare than a break. This can be especially true in the thick of summer, when crowds, delays, and overstuffed overhead compartments only add to the chaos. Even road trips can be an extra hassle during the warmer months of the year.

TikTok might not be the first place you’d turn for practical travel advice, but it’s become an unexpectedly helpful hub for crowdsourced tips, which is why we pored through dozens of popular posts to find the ones that actually hold up. Check out these five travel hacks from TikTok to try before your next summer adventure.

Bring a Pillowcase

Turn a spare one of these into an extra carry-on. | Grace Cary, Moment Collection, Getty Images

One of the more creative TikTok travel tips involves transforming a standard pillowcase into a discreet carry-on. Budget-conscious travelers are filling theirs with soft clothes (think dresses, swimsuits, shorts, leggings, and tees) to sneak in extra layers without needing to pay for a checked bag. Considering that most airlines don’t count a pillow as a personal item, this can be a clever workaround, as long as it doesn’t raise eyebrows at the gate.

Download the Right Apps

Tap these apps to streamline your travel experience. | Guido Mieth, Stone Collection, Getty Images

Several smartphone apps can help take the hassle out of travel—but only if you have them downloaded ahead of time. Returning to the States from an international trip? One TikToker recommends downloading the Mobile Passport app, a completely free and often overlooked tool that can help expedite the customs process. Another user suggests utilizing Maps.me to pre-download maps of the locations you’re visiting so you can easily find your way around in the event you lose Wi-Fi or cell service (which, let’s face it, happens all too often while traveling).

Pack a “Snackle Box”

Your next tackle box could be useful for more than just fishing. | eclipse_images, E+ Collection, Getty Images

The only thing worse than feeling hungry while you’re still on the ground? Feeling hangry at 35,000 feet—especially when the in-flight snack options are seriously lacking. To avoid midair regret, it’s smart to bring your own food instead. Enter the now-viral “snackle box,” a standard tackle box transformed into a DIY snack kit. Fill each compartment with your favorites—snacks that could be sweet, salty, crunchy, or even just protein-packed—to keep cravings at bay from takeoff to landing.

Pack Vertically

There might be a better way to do this, after all. | Daniel de la Hoz, Moment Collection, Getty Images

“Vertical packing,” a.k.a. packing your suitcase upright, can be a game-changer when it comes to maximizing space and staying organized. The concept is surprisingly simple: Instead of stacking items flat, you line them up vertically, like books on a shelf, for better visibility and organization. Watch TikTok users put the trend to the test, showing just how much easier it makes unpacking and finding what you need on the go.

Snap Photos of Important Documents

Before you get going, remember to take a few pictures of these. | Images By Tang Ming Tung, DigitalVision Collection, Getty Images

It’s smart to keep digital copies of your most important documents—think boarding passes, passports, and ID—on your phone in case you lose service or Wi-Fi. Just be sure to keep them hidden, as one TikToker demonstrates.

After snapping the photos, tap the three dots in the top corner and select Hide as an option to keep them out of plain sight in your photo library and protect your sensitive information. (Note that non-Apple devices have slightly different steps—Android users, for example, may need to use features like Locked Folder in Google Photos or Secure Folder on Samsung devices.)

Finally, don’t forget to back them up to the cloud so you can still access them if your phone gets lost, broken, or dies.

