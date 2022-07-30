Watch 8 Straight Minutes of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Bloopers
The final episodes of Stranger Things season 4 have been available on Netflix for nearly a month, giving fans plenty of time to catch up with the series. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the season and have somehow managed to miss spoilers, avoid the video below: It’s packed with outtakes and behind-the-scenes moments filmed during the latest season of the sci-fi adventure show.
This compilation features Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and other Stranger Things cast members having fun on set. When they weren’t facing dimension-hopping villains as their characters, the young stars could be found perfecting handshakes, practicing dance moves, and filming TikToks. The video shows the actors cracking up in front of the camera and goofing off in their trailers between takes.
In addition to the jokes and bloopers, the reel provides a rare look at the show’s technical aspects. You can watch Joseph Quinn transform into Eddie Munson, and see Jamie Campbell Bower float in front of the green screen that will become the Upside Down. The behind-the-scenes clips will be eye-opening for anyone who’s watched season 4, and confusing for people who haven’t gotten around to it yet.
If you need a refresher before diving into Stranger Things season 4 and its bonus material, these audition tapes will remind you what the cast looked like in season 1.