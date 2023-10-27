These Sweet Potato Waffles Are the Ultimate Fall Breakfast
Sweet potatoes shouldn’t be limited to the side dish category. The colorful tubers can add natural sweetness and extra nutrients to your morning waffles, as demonstrated in this recipe from the Institute of Culinary Education.
Whether they’re served baked, mashed, or topped with mini marshmallows, sweet potatoes are a Thanksgiving staple. But if you can’t wait until the November holiday to enjoy them as a side dish, this recipe from the Institute of Culinary Education makes the tuber the star of the breakfast table.
ICE chef-instructor Chayanin Pornsriniyom teaches classes in plant-based cooking, and she makes the case for why you should be adding sweet potatoes to your waffle batter. “We always think about mashed potatoes or roasted potatoes, but we can also use sweet potatoes for other things like waffles,” she tells Mental Floss. “It [introduces] a natural sweetness, and plus it’s a fun color for the fall.“
To make the waffles, whisk together mashed sweet potatoes, egg yolks, milk, and melted butter together in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, mix all-purpose flour with cornmeal, salt, baking powder, and sugar. Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients until you have a smooth batter.
Next, vigorously whisk the egg whites until you see soft peaks. Folding them into the batter will help balance the density of the mashed sweet potatoes. “The egg whites that we use in the recipe are going to act as a leavener,” Pornsriniyom says. “Sweet potato is known for being very creamy, but it can also be quite heavy for a waffle. So when you beat up the egg whites, it gives you that extra fluffy texture.” Cook ladlefuls of the waffle batter in a hot waffle iron for five to six minutes at a time, or until dark and crispy.
The Institute of Culinary Education caters to students from around the world out of its campuses in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about their courses in the culinary arts, pastry arts, and hospitality and hotel management, check out their curricula on their website.
Sweet Potato Waffles
Makes 6 waffles
1/2 cup sweet potato, mashed
3 eggs, separated
1 cup milk
4 tablespoons butter, melted
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons cornmeal
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 tablespoons sugar
- Heat waffle iron.
- In a large bowl, whisk together sweet potato, egg yolks, milk, and butter.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together all-purpose flour, cornmeal, salt, baking powder, and sugar.
- Mix the wet ingredients into dry until batter is smooth. Set aside.
- Whisk egg whites until soft peaks form. Fold egg whites into mixed batter.
- Using a 2- or 3-ounce ladle, pour batter onto waffle iron and cook 5-6 minutes, or until crispy.