Many horror stories exist about people losing their pets. Though some dogs and cats may find their way home, other owners aren’t so lucky. Tractive, a producer of GPS and health trackers for pets, hopes its new item will put owners at ease.

As Dogster reports, the DOG 6 was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier in January. It’s designed to be worn around your dog’s neck, making it easy to keep tabs on them no matter where they are.

The DOG 6 has real-time GPS tracking, which provides unlimited live updates (via the app on Android 9.0 or later and iOS 16 or later) as to your pet’s whereabouts. You’ll receive notifications when your dog exits a safe zone or enters an area you’ve designated as a no-go zone. Their favorite spots and past routes can also be saved in the gadget’s history.

What sets the product apart from other GPS trackers is the bark monitor. It alerts you if your dog is barking more than usual while you’re apart, which can indicate behavioral issues like separation anxiety. Changes in your pet’s behavior can be viewed from your phone, along with their activity levels and sleep quality. Dogster reports that Tractive will add heart and respiratory rate monitoring later this year, allowing owners to record resting vitals and compare them to the dog’s baseline and that of similar breeds.

The DOG 6 boasts even more features. It’s USB-C compatible, has LED lights, and comes in three colors: black, brown, and mint. The device is suitable only for dogs weighing 9 pounds or more, and Tractive’s website suggests the DOG XL or DOG XL Adventure for dogs over 50 pounds.

The DOG 6 costs $70 before shipping and tax and requires a monthly subscription, which starts at $5.

