The Wendy’s Frosty May Be Getting a McFlurry-Inspired Upgrade

Aside from its square-shaped, fresh-never-frozen beef patties, Wendy’s is perhaps best known for its Frosties. About 500 of them are sold every minute in the U.S. According to Tasting Table, Wendy’s is rumored to be giving customers a new reason to get excited about the sweet treat this spring.

In an Instagram post, food news influencers snachwithzach and sodaseekers shared an anonymous tip that Wendy’s is planning to launch two new versions of the dessert: Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions. The former would allow customers to add caramel, strawberry, and brownie batter to any Frosty flavor. Frosty Swirls will allegedly roll out in April. In mid-May, fans may see Frosty Fusions, which would make it possible to mix treats—like cookie and candy pieces—and swirls into chocolate or vanilla Frosties. It would be similar to other fast food frozen treats like the Dairy Queen Blizzard and the McDonald’s McFlurry.

Wendy’s hasn’t confirmed the report, but people’s hopes are high. Chocolate is the only permanent Frosty flavor on the menu at the moment, and fans have been asking for a wider selection for years. The new customization options would potentially allow customers to recreate old limited-edition favorites, such as strawberry or peppermint. They could also create unique concoctions. The Thin Mint Frosty, which is set to release on February 21, may be a preview of the expanded Frosty possibilities to come.

The rumor also raises the question of whether Wendy’s vanilla Frosty will return to menus permanently. The franchise usually revives the flavor for seasonal runs and uses it as a base for limited-edition syrups. That was the case in October 2024, when the chain partnered with Paramount to introduce the Spongebob-themed Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. It featured the vanilla Frosty that customers know with a pineapple mango swirl. Although Wendy’s has offered the vanilla Frosty off and on for years, the Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions additions might be the change that brings back the classic flavor for good.

