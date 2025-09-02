10 of America’s Most Beautiful Sunset Hikes

Outdoorspeople have been seeking sunsets for at least a couple of centuries. New York’s Catskills tempted tourists to stay at hotels perched high above the treeline, luring them to sunset ledges known for ideal viewing—with several artists from the 19th century painting evidence of the sight. A 1920s guide to the Grand Canyon called being there at dusk “a mighty spectacle”; sunset was when “the reds deepen to dim purples and the grays and yellows and greens change to magical blues.”

But before you grab your trekking poles and hit the trailhead, remember: timing is everything. Not only do you want to be in position for the magical moment, but you’ll need to pack a flashlight or headlamp and warm layers of clothing. The descent after sunset can present different challenges compared to the ascent, so it’s important to be prepared.

Here are 10 of America's most stunning sunset strolls offering their own unique blend of beauty and tranquility.

Sunset Rock Trail // Sequoia National Park, California

Near the popular Giant Forest Museum but far enough away to feel somewhat private, Sequoia’s Sunset Rock Trail offers a short, 1.4-mile round-trip hike through a mixed-conifer forest. The hike leads to a gaping granite dome overlooking the Marble Fork of the Kaweah River and provides a panoramic picture perfect for seeing the setting sun. This hike is considered relatively easy, making it a fine one for families and casual hikers to enjoy a sky splashed with hues of orange and pink as the day fades.

Glacier Point // Yosemite National Park, California

Accessible via driving a paved, seasonally-open road or hiking the strenuous Four-Mile Trail (which actually adds up to a 10-mile round-trip), Yosemite National Park’s Glacier Point stands 3200 feet above Yosemite Valley and offers one of America’s most iconic sunset scenes. From this location, you can see Half Dome, Vernal Falls, and Nevada Falls, as well as the vast Yosemite Valley varnished in gold. But you’ll need to arrive early to secure a spot, as this one is a favorite among photographers and sunset stans. The view from Glacier Point is glorious, with the setting sun giving everything a gilded glow before giving way to stars in the pitch-black sky.

Delicate Arch Trail // Arches National Park, Utah

A strenuous 3-mile round-trip hike leads you to the base of Utah’s famous Delicate Arch. And you won’t be alone—the National Park Service says sunset is particularly popular, with hundreds attending at times. (The park also has two shorter, easy-rated viewpoint trails that bring you to within a mile of the arch.) The 52-foot-tall arch is carved from Entrada sandstone, a fine-grained sandstone deposited about 160 to 170 million years ago. As the sun sets, it turns a fiery orange from within and creates a stunning silhouette against the sky.

Moro Rock Trail // Sequoia National Park, California

The busier of the Sequoia sunset scenes, Moro Rock offers a short but steep ascent up a granite dome. The 350-step staircase, hand-cut into the rock in the 1930s by members of the Civilian Conservation Corps, sees hikers surface at 6725 feet in elevation and showcases a 360-degree view of the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Sunset here is spectacular, with the fading light casting long shadows over the surrounding forest. The panoramic view from the top is a reward for the effort, but it gets crowded, so rangers recommend arriving early.

Haleakalā Crater // Haleakalā National Park, Hawaii

In the Hawaiian language, Haleakalā means “the house of the sun.” And while sunrise is the trendier time to visit this Maui crater, sunset offers a quieter, equally engaging experience. Like all Hawaiian volcanoes, Haleakalā is a shield volcano created from the gradual buildup of thin lava layers emerging from a hot spot within the Earth—and only its top 5 percent is above sea level. To reach the 10,023-foot summit, you can drive directly up the park road or opt for the popular 11-mile day hike via the Halemau‘u and Keonehe‘ehe‘e (Sliding Sands) trails across the crater itself, but check the park’s website for tips ahead of time. The summit view supplies sweeping vistas of the island below, with the sun casting vibrant colors over the volcanic landscape. Be sure to dress warmly, as you’ll likely be coming in hot, but temperatures do drop quickly.

Window View Trail // Big Bend National Park, Texas

Window View offers a short, quarter-of-a-mile loop through a portion the Chihuahuan Desert, North America’s largest desert, with ecosystems such as flats and wooded canyons. This trail is known for its immediacy, putting you quickly in position to see the Chisos Mountains blush beneath the sun, without the commitment of a long hike. This paved trail perches you above a natural V-shaped notch in the mountains, and as the sun dips, the desert deepens into glittering golds and coppers. There’s also a bit of history nearby, where you can wander past Gilberto Luna's jacal (a low, dugout dwelling adapted to the desert) and see how this pioneering Mexican farmer made a living after arriving in the area in 1916.

Lands End Trail // Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California

For those who crave some sea and city lights with their sunset, San Francisco’s Lands End Trail offers an easy wander along the cliffs that rise above the Pacific Ocean. Supplying stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Marin Headlands, and the coastline, there’s also a chance to sample local history. Lands End passes the ruins of the Sutro Baths, a public, saltwater swimming complex built in 1896 that once was the largest in the world. In addition, there are remnants of WWII-era coastal fortifications, and hikers frequently can spot the remains of 19th- and early-20th-century shipwrecks as the sun sinks beneath the waves.

Alum Cave Trail // Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee

Rising to more than 6500 feet, Mount LeConte requires commitment from anyone going for the summit—but the misty, watercolored world of the Smoky Mountains is worth it. The 10-mile roundtrip Alum Cave Trail is one of the most popular avenues to arrive at this breathtaking scene; the sight of the sun setting over the mountains and fog rolling in creates the mystical atmosphere that gives the Smokies their name. LeConte Lodge, built in 1926 and accessible only by hiking, sits near the summit and is the highest guest accommodation in the Eastern U.S. You can enjoy sunset and stay for sunrise.

Devil’s Bridge Trail // Coconino National Forest, Arizona

A 4.6-mile round-trip hike leads you to the largest, natural sandstone arch in the Sedona area, a place known for its spectacular scenery. At about 54 feet high and 45 feet long, the arch is comprised of Permian sandstone deposited approximately 299 to 251 million years ago. Intense oranges, reds, and pinks wash over it as the sun sets, making this one of its most photogenic times of day. With the low-angle light emphasizing texture and shadow, sunset creates a dramatic contrast on the arch and surrounding cliffs, making the red rock formations glow. The moderately difficult trail involves some rugged sections and is rocky in places, so sturdy footwear is recommended.

Pfeiffer Beach // Los Padres National Forest, California

Though not quite a hike—more like a short saunter from where you parked—Pfeiffer Beach in California’s Big Sur offers a stunning sunset experience worth mentioning. The beach is known for its unique rock formations; in one of them, the sun slips through a keyhole in the rock arch, aligning perfectly at certain times of year to offer a glowing tunnel effect that highlights the sand and sea. Speaking of sand, Pfeiffer is recognized for its purple-hued shores, resulting from manganese and garnet deposits eroding from the surrounding cliffs and making for a lovely contrast with the setting sun’s golden rays.