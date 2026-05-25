The Best Nostalgia Trivia Questions for Millennials to Prove They Grew Up in the ’90s

Millennials who grew up in the 1990s experienced a highly specific brand of childhood: One soundtracked by dial-up screeching, fueled by mall food court samples, and cluttered with enough neon plastic to fill a suburban basement. Whether you spent your afternoons glued to TRL, frantically cleaning up digital poop on a Tamagotchi, or trying not to die of dysentery on the school computer lab's copy of The Oregon Trail, the decade left behind a treasure trove of unforgettable pop culture.

These 100 nostalgia trivia questions cover five major categories from peak ’90s kid life: TV and movies, toys and games, internet and technology, snacks and school culture, and music. So dust off your Lisa Frank folders, crack your knuckles, and see how much of the decade you actually remember.

TV & Movies

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From Clueless to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the ‘90s were a goldmine for iconic sitcoms, cartoons, teen dramas, and blockbuster movies that millennials and Gen Zers alike continue to quote today. These trivia questions revisit the shows and flicks that defined after-school couch sessions and Friday night sleepovers.

1. What was the name of Sabrina’s cat on Sabrina the Teenage Witch?

Answer: Salem.

2. Which Nickelodeon game show featured the giant talking Olmec head?

Answer: Legends of the Hidden Temple.

3. What was the name of the school in Doug?

Answer: Bluffington School.

4. Which child star became the first ever to be paid a million dollars for their movie role?

Answer: Macaulay Culkin for his role in My Girl.

5. Which sitcom featured the character Steve Urkel?

Answer: Family Matters.

6. What is considered the first reality TV show?

Answer: The Real World.

7. Which TV show featured twins Tia and Tamera Mowry?

Answer: Sister, Sister.

8. What was the name of the black cat in Hocus Pocus?

Answer: Binx.

9. What TV teacher constantly gave advice to Cory Matthews?

Answer: Mr. Feeny.

10. What band is featured on Beavis’ shirt?

Answer: Metallica.

11. What Nickelodeon show kickstarted the careers of Kenan Thompson, Nick Cannon, and Amanda Bynes?

Answer: All That.

12. Clueless was loosely based on what Jane Austen novel?

Answer: Emma.

13. Finish the sentence from the 1994 movie Forrest Gump: "Life is like a box of chocolates..."

Answer: "You never know what you're going to get."

14. Which ’90s heartthrob starred alongside Matthew Lillard as one of the original Ghostface killers in Scream?

Answer: Skeet Ulrich.

15. Which classic Audrey Hepburn movie inspired the title of a 1995 one-hit wonder?

Answer: Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

16. Which TV show made Fran Drescher a household name?

Answer: The Nanny.

17. Who hosted MTV’s TRL?

Answer: Carson Daly.

18. Which classic 1990 mobster film marked Ray Liotta’s breakout role as a gangster?

Answer: Goodfellas.

19. Which late Mexican singer did Jennifer Lopez portray in a biopic about her life and career?

Answer: Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

20. What island is the park located on in Jurassic Park?

Answer: Isla Nublar.

Toys & Games

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Furbies, Beanie Babies, and Pokémon cards might be valuable collectibles now, but back in the ’90s, they were sources of pure, screen-free obsession. From Game Boys to Polly Pockets, there’s no doubt ’90s kids will ace this section—these toys and games weren’t just trends, they were full-blown childhood staples that never really went away.

21. What virtual pet toy constantly needed feeding and attention?

Answer: Tamagotchi.

22. What circular cardboard collectibles were stacked and slammed during recess?

Answer: POGs.

23. What handheld Nintendo gaming device dominated the decade?

Answer: Game Boy.

24. What collectible plush toys often had heart-shaped tags?

Answer: Beanie Babies.

25. Which toy had a ball attached to an ankle ring?

Answer: Skip-It.

26. What toy phone recorder appeared in Home Alone 2?

Answer: Talkboy.

27. Which water toy became a summer staple in the ’90s?

Answer: Super Soaker.

28. What toy became famous for its electronic voice and blinking eyes?

Answer: Furby.

29. Which doll line came in tiny pocket-sized compacts?

Answer: Polly Pocket.

30. What toy allowed kids to design fashions on spinning plastic plates?

Answer: Fashion Plates.

31. Which Nintendo game often involved collecting stars for Princess Peach?

Answer: Super Mario 64.

32. What toy asked players, “Who’s it gonna be?” while revealing crushes?

Answer: Dream Phone.

33. What game frequently ended with players dying of dysentery?

Answer: The Oregon Trail.

34. What stretchy sticky toy was constantly getting thrown at walls?

Answer: Sticky Hands.

35. What was the bestselling video game console of the 1990s?

Answer: Sony PlayStation.

36. What video game was the first ever to be played in space?

Answer: Tetris.

37. Which trading card game with cute pocket monsters became popular in the ’90s?

Answer: Pokémon.

38. What 1995 toy was a washable bear kids could draw on?

Answer: Doodle Bear.

39. What 1999 Nintendo fighting game featured characters from across multiple video game franchises?

Answer: Super Smash Bros.

40. What fashion accessory was invented by a high school shop teacher?

Answer: Slap bracelets.

Internet & Technology

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Before smartphones and streaming, millennials spent the ’90s hearing the screech of dial-up internet, burning CDs, and fighting over the family computer. Although today’s technological landscape feels worlds away, true “digital natives” will never forget what a floppy disk is—or the thrill of waiting minutes just to connect online.

41. What did AIM stand for?

Answer: AOL Instant Messenger.

42. What phrase announced a new AOL message?

Answer: “You’ve got mail!”

43. What did *69 do on a landline phone?

Answer: Called back the last number that rang.

44. What was Microsoft’s digital encyclopedia called?

Answer: Encarta.

45. What did “WWW” stand for?

Answer: World Wide Web.

46. What peer-to-peer music sharing service worried the music industry?

Answer: Napster.

47. What portable communication devices were clipped to belts before smartphones?

Answer: Pagers or beepers.

48. What kind of storage device was commonly used before flash drives?

Answer: Floppy disks.

49. What Apple computer became famous for its colorful translucent design?

Answer: iMac.

50. What did DVD stand for?

Answer: Digital Versatile Disc.

51. What device did people use to rewind VHS tapes without wearing out the VCR?

Answer: A VHS rewinder.

52. What browser game taught kids about U.S. geography through a thief chase?

Answer: Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?

53. What company created Windows 95?

Answer: Microsoft.

54. What did people often store in giant zippered binders?

Answer: CDs.

56. When was the World Wide Web first introduced?

Answer: 1991.

57. Which infamous search engine first launched to the public in 1998?

Answer: Google.

58. What email service provider used the phrase “America Online”?

Answer: AOL.

59. What does the “QR” in QR code stand for, a technology invented in 1994 by Denso Wave?

Answer: Quick response.

60. What early internet browser became one of the most widely used ways to surf the web in the 1990s?

Answer: Netscape Navigator.

Snacks, Shopping & School

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From Lunchables and Dunkaroos to Scholastic Book Fairs and Lisa Frank folders, these questions revisit some of the everyday staples of growing up in the ’90s. Millennials who remember mall hangouts, cafeteria snacks, and colorful school supplies should have no problem with this section.

61. What snack paired cookies with frosting for dipping?

Answer: Dunkaroos.

62. What colorful stationery brand covered folders and notebooks?

Answer: Lisa Frank.

63. What fruit snack was known for having liquid centers?

Answer: Gushers.

64. What fast-food chain used a chihuahua in its commercials?

Answer: Taco Bell.

65. What school event allowed kids to buy books during the school day?

Answer: Scholastic Book Fair.

66. What gum came in a tape-measure-style container?

Answer: Bubble Tape.

67. What lunch kit slogan promised “The fun you can eat”?

Answer: Lunchables.

68. What mall store was popular with tween girls in the ’90s?

Answer: Limited Too.

69. What strange drink featured floating edible balls inside the bottle?

Answer: Orbitz.

70. What ketchup color became a late-’90s fad?

Answer: Purple or green.

71. What restaurant chain was known for birthday songs and animatronics?

Answer: Chuck E. Cheese.

72. What catalog brand was popular with teen girls in the ’90s?

Answer: Delia*s.

73. What chain store let kids rent VHS tapes and video games?

Answer: Blockbuster.

74. What school photography company took yearly portrait photos?

Answer: Lifetouch.

75. What year did the Mall of America open?

Answer: 1992.

76. What soda’s working name was “Mountain Dew Killer”?

Answer: Surge.

77. Which shoe brand was popular for lighting up with every step?

Answer: LA Gear.

78. Which candy commercials were known for featuring kids with oversized, blown-up heads?

Answer: Airheads.

79. What pizza chain rewarded kids for reading books through its Book It! program?

Answer: Pizza Hut.

80. What infamous McDonald’s order from the ’90s has since disappeared?

Answer: Super-sized meals.

Music & Pop Culture

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The ’90s music scene gave millennials Britney Spears, hours of MTV music videos, and enough boy bands and one-hit wonders to last a lifetime.

81. Which girl group sang “Wannabe”?

Answer: Spice Girls.

82. Who hosted MTV’s Total Request Live?

Answer: Carson Daly.

83. Which artist was known as the “Princess of Pop”?

Answer: Britney Spears.

84. What girl group featured Beyoncé before her solo career?

Answer: Destiny’s Child.

85. Which group released “No Scrubs”?

Answer: TLC.

86. What star played the first openly gay teen character on TV?

Answer: Ryan Phillippe in One Life to Live.

87. Which singer set—and then broke—her own attendance record at the Houston Astrodome in 1995?

Answer: Selena.

88. Which band featured brothers Nick and Drew Lachey?

Answer: 98 Degrees.

89. How old was Notorious B.I.G. when he was murdered?

Answer: 24.

90. What was the name of Radiohead’s 1997 critically acclaimed album?

Answer: OK Computer.

91. What was the first rap song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100?

Answer: "Ice Ice Baby."

92. What’s the name of the group responsible for “Macarena”?

Answer: Los Del Rio.

93. Who wrote the Goosebumps book series that debuted in the ’90s?

Answer: R.L. Stine.

94. How many Americans watched the verdict in the O.J. Simpson trial on TV?

Answer: 95 million.

95. Which Spice Girls singer wasn’t an original member of the group?

Answer: Emma Bunton (Baby Spice).

96. At what age did Tiger Woods win his first Masters in 1997?

Answer: 21.

97. What band did Dave Grohl form after Nirvana broke up in 1994?

Answer: Foo Fighters.

98. Which music series gathered annual (and sometimes seasonal) chart-topping hits?

Answer: Now That's What I Call Music!

99. Which '90s group is the best selling boy band of all time?

Answer: The Backstreet Boys.

100. What popular martini variation was created in 1996 at Lola’s in West Hollywood?

Answer: Appletini (Apple Martini).

How many did you get right? With 100 questions, keeping score might’ve been its own challenge—but your total says a lot about how well you really remember the ’90s.

And even if you lived through Tamagotchis, TRL, and Saturday morning cartoons, there’s always another layer of ’90s nostalgia to uncover. From pop culture staples to forgotten fads, there’s plenty more to revisit.

Stick with Mental Floss for more trivia, quizzes, and retro deep dives.

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