10 Discontinued Disney Parks Foods
As fans know all too well, Disney giveth and Disney taketh away. (Remember the Disney Vault?) Not even food at Disney Parks is exempt: While some foodie favorites like churros and Mickey ice cream bars have been staples for years, other beloved treats have been unceremoniously yanked from menus. Check out these 10 treats you can no longer find at Disney Parks.
1. BeaverTails
Epcot has long been known for cuisine themed to the various countries featured in the World Showcase, so it only makes sense that Trapper Bob’s BeaverTails, a Canadian chain restaurant, was at the Canada pavilion for eight years. Their flat, wide pastries came in flavors like apples and cinnamon, maple and chocolate, and cinnamon and sugar.
BeaverTails developed a rather devoted fan base—and those devotees were quite shocked when Trapper Bob’s was removed from Epcot sometime in 2004. If you’ve still got a hankering for foot-long fried dough, though, you’re in luck: Just head to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where they’re still on the menu at Dollywood.
2. French Toast Loaf
For many Disney foodies, the perfect morning at Magic Kingdom started with a stop at the Main Street Bakery for a decadent slice of French Toast Loaf. It’s exactly what it sounds like: thick slices of bread smushed into a loaf pan, then drenched in egg, vanilla, cinnamon, and cream. After baking, a slice was served with a dusting of powdered sugar and a side of syrup. Sadly, the fan favorite was removed from Main Street Bakery around the time it was converted to a Starbucks in 2013.
3. The Handwich
As the (probably apocryphal) story goes, the sandwich was created when John Montagu, Earl of Sandwich, asked for a more portable way to eat a meal while playing cards in 1763. In 1988, Disney took it a step further. Knowing that its guests were often juggling strollers, balloons, and shopping bags, the company invented a food that could be held in just one hand: the Handwich.
It consisted of a bread cone filled with sandwich toppings like ham and cheese, pulled BBQ chicken, and tuna salad. “It’s exciting! Revolutionary! It’s Disneylicious!” advertising around the parks promised. Guests didn’t exactly bite, and by the mid-1990s, the Handwich was gone. Sort of. These days, a very similar product can be found at California Adventure in Anaheim: Cozy Cone, a stand in Carsland where guests can purchase mac and cheese or chili con carne sold in a bread cone.
4. McDonald’s French Fries
Yep, just plain ol’ McDonald’s French fries. But at Disneyland, they were sold from a Conestoga wagon emblazoned with “Westward Ho!” to fit in with the Frontierland part of the park. It opened in 1998 as part of a Disney-McDonald’s partnership. After nearly a decade of serving up that delicious “Potato Food,” as the wagon’s sign advertised, Disney’s licensing agreement with the Golden Arches ended in 2007. All McDonald’s food was pulled from Disney Parks a year later, including a similar fry wagon in Orlando’s Magic Kingdom, “Petri-Fries” in DinoLand U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom, and a “Burger Invasion” restaurant at California Adventure.
5. Figaro Fries
For those unimpressed with mere McDonald’s fries, may we present Figaro Fries? Named after Pinocchio’s cat and sold at Pinocchio Village Haus at Magic Kingdom, this savory snack was a mound of fries topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and ranch dressing. Much to the chagrin of Figaro fans, they were removed from the menu sometime between 2008 and 2010. The indulgent snack returned in 2016 as an appetizer at a different restaurant, this time known as “Plaza Loaded Fries,” but it didn’t last. When the Plaza Restaurant menu was revamped in 2022, the fries were once again ripped away from guests.
6. Animal Poop Candy
In 2015, Animal Kingdom, Disney’s zoological theme park in Orlando, introduced candies that fit in with the animal theme a little too well. At Yuri’s Sweet Shoppe, adventurous guests could purchase treats that closely resembled elephant, rhino, giraffe, or cotton-top tamarin poop for just $3.99. Each candy was fudge- or brownie-based, with add-ins like rolled oats, pretzel pearls, and yellow coconut flakes for extra realism. Some reports say the eyebrow-raising sweets were pulled shortly after their debut due to guest complaints; others say it was just a test product that sold out.
7. “Tacups” and Fritos Delivered by the Frito Kid
Chips at a theme park may not sound very special, but then again, it’s not every day that they’re brought up from the Frito mine from the Frito Kid himself. Casa de Fritos was a sponsored restaurant in Disneyland’s Frontierland from shortly after the park opened in 1955 until 1999.
In addition to meals like tamales and chili, Casa de Fritos served “Tacups,” taco salads perched in a Fritos cup. But the real highlight was putting a nickel in a machine to make an animatronic Frito Kid unearth some corn chips. Once the nickel was received, the Kid called to his pal Klondike, who sent a bag of Fritos down a slide disguised as a mine shaft. The Frito Kid also sang a little ditty: “Dig those chips, dig that gold, dig those chips of corn.” Sadly, Frito ditched the Kid as their mascot and replaced him with the Frito Bandito in 1967.
8. Hot Tuna Pie
If you visited Disneyland between 1955 and 1982, you no doubt remember the full-sized pirate ship in Fantasyland. Originally named the Chicken of the Sea Pirate Ship after its sponsor, the ship served deliciously fishy fare like tuna burgers, tuna salad in boat-shaped dishes, and hot tuna pies. When the Chicken of the Sea sponsorship was scuttled in 1969, the boat was rebranded as Captain Hook’s Galley. It was ultimately demolished in 1983 when it was discovered that it had deteriorated too much to move, and, for better or worse, hot tuna pie has been off the menu ever since.
9. Kungaloosh
Back in the Pleasure Island days (1989–2008) at Walt Disney World, there were a number of nightclubs to give adults a respite from the daytime kiddie attractions. Hot spots included a dance club, a beach club, a ‘70s-era club, a comedy club, and the Adventurer’s Club. Walking into the latter transported guests to New Year’s Eve 1939 on an evening where intrepid explorers gathered to celebrate their travels and conquests.
The Adventurer’s Club was peppered with animatronics, puppets, live actors, and more. A club song ended with everyone shouting, “Kungaloosh,” which also served as the name for an exotic concoction you could order at the bar. Disney has released two different recipes purported to be the Kungaloosh; one is made with Captain Morgan’s and blackberry brandy while the other contains vodka and Midori. Either way, when the Adventurer’s Club was demolished in 2008 to make way for Disney Springs, the Kungaloosh went with it. There is a rumor, however, that certain bartenders at both of Disney’s Trader Sam’s tiki bar locations will mix you up the fabled libation if you ask nicely.
10. Chips and Sith
During Star Wars Weekend in 2015 (before there was a whole land dedicated to Star Wars), Disney’s Hollywood Studios created a number of themed meals, snacks, drinks and desserts for super fans. The most creative of these is arguably Chips and Sith, chickpea and lemon hummus topped with tomato roasted red pepper coulis. The best part was the garnish on top: black sesame seeds that formed Darth Maul’s face, radishes for his eyes, and Bugle chips for his forehead spikes.
Bonus: A Reinstated Treat
If your favorite Disney treat of yesteryear is gone, never fear. It’s not unheard of for the parks to indulge fan nostalgia, like in 2019, when they brought back Fantasia ice cream. Once upon a time, the refreshing swirl of banana, pistachio, and cherry flavors could only be found at the Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor in Disneyland. It was discontinued in 2004, allegedly because Carnation didn’t find it cost-effective to produce the mix for a single location. But in 2019, it made a triumphant comeback to celebrate the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland.