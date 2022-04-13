Dolly Parton Has a Secret for Making the Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs
Dolly Parton may boast the most impressive résumé in show business. In addition to writing "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" on the same day, the country music star has co-written a mystery novel, donated more than 100 million books to children, and helped fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Her talents extend to the kitchen as well. As Insider reports, Dolly Parton has a secret for cooking perfectly fluffy scrambled eggs every weekend.
In a conversation with Insider about her new line of cake mixes from Duncan Hines, the musician discussed a cooking technique she uses at home. Every weekend, Parton whips up a full Southern breakfast for Carl Dean, her husband of 55 years. She cycles through some components—like French toast, biscuits and gravy, and pinto beans and corn bread—but scrambled eggs always make an appearance.
To keep her eggs light and fluffy, Parton adds a simple ingredient. "When you crack your eggs in the bowl, say if you're going to scramble them, use ice water," she told Insider. "Put a few drops of ice water as you're cooking them and that makes them fluffier—it really does!"
This breakfast hack is supported by science. Instead of making eggs soupy, the water in the mixture turns to steam as the pan heats up. The steam puffs up the eggs as it escapes, yielding a lighter, fluffier texture. A bit of liquid also helps dilute the eggs, which can prevent the proteins in them from contracting into a tough, rubbery mess.
Dolly Parton hasn't been shy about sharing her cooking skills with fans. Her cookbook Dolly’s Dixie Fixin’s: Love, Laughter and Lots of Good Food contains more than 125 recipes for her favorite Southern dishes. Here are more facts about the multi-talented country music legend you should know.
