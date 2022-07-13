Watch The Muppets Stay in Character Throughout This Hilarious Blooper Reel
Whether they're cracking jokes or singing ballads, The Muppets are professionals when it comes to show business. But even performers made of felt have been known to mess up while the cameras were rolling. In this video, you can watch bloopers featuring Fozzie Bear, Kermit the Frog, and more of Jim Henson's classic characters.
Puppeteering takes serious commitment, and the performers behind The Muppets have a reputation for staying in character when a scene goes off the rails. That means when Fozzie delivers the wrong line, or Gonzo destroys a prop, the puppets react just as you might expect. They even maintain their personas when goofing off between takes. Though the Swedish Chef playing basketball with a chicken likely wasn't in the script, the outtake perfectly matches The Muppet Show's zany tone.
In addition to bringing life to their characters and providing their voices, many puppeteers are masters of ad-libbing. Elmo's puppeteer demonstrated this on the set of Sesame Street when guest star Julia Louis-Dreyfus accidentally swore after flubbing a line. Like his older Muppet predecessors in the clip below, the monster puppet never broke character. You can watch the hilarious Sesame Street clip here after checking out the Muppet bloopers below.