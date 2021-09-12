This Roasted Garlic Hummus Is the Perfect Protein-Packed Snack

Chickpeas are packed with nutrients, fiber, and plant protein. In addition to being beneficial to your heath, this hummus recipe from the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) makes a quick and delicious snack.

Veggies are the perfect accompaniment to the chickpea-and-garlic dip. Leif Evans, chef-instructor of culinary arts at ICE’s New York City campus, tells Mental Floss that “bell pepper, carrots, celery, cucumber, [and] cherry tomatoes” would complement the recipe’s flavor profile.

This hummus comes together in five steps. Start by preheating your oven to 350℉. Then, cut the bottom off the head of garlic just enough to show the cloves. Put the garlic on aluminum foil and drizzle it with olive oil. After seasoning the allium with salt and pepper, wrap it with the foil, place it on a tray, and bake it for about 30 minutes or until golden brown. Let it cool, squeeze the cloves into a food processor, and then add the cumin and tahini.

Once you’ve drained and rinsed the chickpeas, they’re ready to go into the food processor with the other ingredients. Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice into the processor as it runs until the mixture is smooth. When the hummus is seasoned to your liking, you can add a bit of salt, pepper, and more olive oil to top it off. Serve with pita bread and raw veggies for a healthy, hearty snack.

The Institute of Culinary Education provides cooking expertise to both new and seasoned chefs. It offers numerous programs, ranging from hotel management to plant-based culinary arts. Check out the Institute of Culinary Education’s website to enroll in classes at their New York or Los Angeles location.

Hummus

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

2 15-oz cans of chickpeas

1 head of garlic

2 tsp ground cumin

3 tbsp tahini

Olive oil, as needed

Juice of three lemons

Salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 350℉. Cut just enough off the bottom of the head of garlic to expose the cloves. Place in aluminum foil and drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Wrap and place in the oven and bake until golden brown and soft, approximately 30 minutes. When cool enough to handle, squeeze the garlic out of the head. Drain the chickpeas and rinse. Place chickpeas in a food processor with the cumin, tahini, and garlic. With the food processor running, drizzle olive oil and lemon juice (to taste) until nice and smooth. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Serve with toasted pita bread or your favorite raw vegetables.

