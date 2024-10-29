Scallion vs. Chives. vs. Green Onion: What’s the Difference?

There seems to be much confusion surrounding scallions, chives, and green onions. They may taste similar, but there are some key differences to be aware of. Here’s how you can distinguish them from each other.

Is there a difference between scallions and green onions?

Although they are often considered different, scallions and green onions are actually the same type of onion. The names are frequently used interchangeably, depending on the region. The vegetable belongs to the genus Allium, which also includes leeks, garlic, onions, and shallots. The scallion/green onion species name is Allium fistulosum.

Regarding taste, the white part of scallions has a more robust flavor; the green part is milder. Scallions make a great addition to many recipes because they can be eaten cooked or raw. The sky’s the limit with green onions, as the vegetable goes well with meals from different cultures. (This shrimp and dumpling recipe provides a delicious way to use green onions in both a dipping sauce and as a main ingredient.)

What are chives?

Chives are a completely different plant from green onions, but they are closely related: Chives are in the genus Allium along with green onions (chives’ species name is Allium schoenoprasum). They’re considered an herb, like dill, oregano, and parsley. Chives are also entirely green and are a lot smaller than scallions.

Contrary to popular belief, there are different types of chives out there. People have cultivated Common and Siberian chives, for example; both have a mild onion flavor, but the former is most familiar to the general public. And as the name suggests, garlic chives taste more like garlic than the others.

People often add chives to eggs, soups, dips, and sauces for a light onion flavor. This salmon mille-feuille recipe from the Institute of Culinary Education is a great way to incorporate the herb into your diet.

Whether you’re using chives or green onions, both ingredients should be stored the same way. According to the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, both are likely to wilt, dry out, and rot due to their water content. You should store them in your refrigerator in an airtight plastic bag and remove as much air as possible before sealing. It’s also best to put the plants in crisper drawers—also known as humidity drawers—which are intended to keep produce fresher for longer periods. Doing this should make the greens last for one to two weeks.

