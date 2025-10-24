10 Discontinued Costco Items That Members Want Back

How successful is Costco? The warehouse giant recently reported net sales of roughly $21 billion—and that was just for the month of July 2025. The membership club attracts and keeps customers spending those billions by offering a wide variety of high-quality products at discount prices. Consumers are especially devoted to their Kirkland Signature line, the brand’s in-house label that covers everything from tea to toilet paper.

Sometimes, well-reviewed items don’t stay on shelves. For a variety of reasons, Costco has discontinued, eliminated, or otherwise removed popular products. Take a look at 10 retired items that caused a lot of member uproar. (Note: Some items may have been reported as discontinued, only to return as a seasonal item or in a revamped version. It’s always possible you’ll spot a lamented and presumed-lost item at your local Costco.)

Food Court Churros

Churros are no longer on the menu. | Merrill Images/GettyImages

The $1.50 hot dog and soda combo aside, Costco’s food court might be the most unpredictable department in the chain. In 2024, the store opted to remove its twisted churros (fried and sugar-dusted dough) from the menu. According to The Spruce Eats, it was the second time Costco had ditched the dessert, having discontinued an untwisted version back in 2021. In its place was a double chocolate chunk cookie. If that doesn’t fill the churro-sized hole in your gut, you can opt for the prepackaged Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites.

The Polish Hot Dog

Polish hot dogs got the boot. | ncognet0/GettyImages

Costco’s musical chairs at the food court persisted with the removal of their Polish hot dog, a spicy sausage variation of their classic, back in 2018. In a rare moment of public contrition over a defunct item, Costco stated that “In order to simplify our menu and make room for healthier options, we have decided to offer only the all-beef Hot Dog. Sales show this is what the majority of members prefer. Though we understand many members loved the Polish Dog, we hope you enjoy our new offerings.”

All-American Chocolate Cake

Costco's chocolate cake caused an uproar. | Ray Kachatorian/GettyImages

This chocolate-on-chocolate-on-chocolate layer cake was a favorite among bakery customers for its uninhibited decadence. The 7-pound chocolate cake with a chocolate mousse center was surrounded by fudge icing and chocolate shavings. A combination of pandemic cutbacks and modest sales led to it being pulled, though loyalists tried to get Costco to reverse course: A Change.org petition to bring the cake back drew over 8500 signatures.

It didn’t work, but Costco does offer a miniature version sans the mousse center.

Kirkland Signature Soy Milk

Soy milk could make a comeback. | View Stock/GettyImages

This dairy-free alternative was sold in 32-ounce containers (in packs of 12) and became popular among those unable or unwilling to tolerate lactose. Then, in 2025, it was swiftly pulled: consumers began leaving “reviews” on Costco’s website imploring them to bring it back. According to Reader’s Digest, poor sales were to blame, though the company might introduce another branded soy milk in the near future.

Food Court Hand-Dipped Ice Cream Bars

Ice cream bars are no more. | Jack Andersen/GettyImages

As late as 2013, Costco members could approach the food court and request that an employee hand-dip an ice cream bar in vats of chocolate and almonds. Those days are now over. One possible motive was the rising prices of dairy and almonds at the time. That, coupled with poor sales, may have led to its demise.

A few years later, chocolate yogurt was also pulled from the menu. In its place—at least in San Luis Obispo, California—was an açaí bowl.

Food Court Combo Pizza

A combo pizza disappeared from the food court. | Jupiterimages/GettyImages

Costco’s $1.99 pizza slices have stirred up strong feelings among customers. Aside from cheese and pepperoni, there used to be a third option: a combo, or supreme, pizza that consisted of sausage, red onions, pepperoni, green bell peppers, mushrooms, and black olives. It disappeared from the food court in 2020, but not from the store itself. A take-and-bake frozen version is still available in select regions. In 2025, the store was also offering a combo calzone with many of the same ingredients but at a steeper $6.99 price.

Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

Chocolate chips got too expensive for Costco's taste. | Winslow Productions/GettyImages

Home baking enthusiasts were dismayed by the abrupt disappearance of Kirkland’s semi-sweet chocolate chips and 51 percent semi-sweet chips in 2024. The reason? Costco was having trouble keeping its price competitive given the rising cost of cocoa. Instead, the warehouse is offering Nestlé Toll House semi-sweet chocolate morsels.

Jumbo Muffins

Giant muffins fell by the wayside. | Image(s) by Sara Lynn Paige/GettyImages

Costco’s bakery was once home to enormous breakfast muffins. As is the custom in warehouse clubs, consumers were forced to purchase them in twin packs of 6 (12 total), making for a true commitment to carbs. In 2024, the company replaced the jumbo muffins with a smaller version, allegedly in response to people complaining there was simply too much muffin to consume at once.

The muffin serving might have shrunk, but the price did not. At $6.99 per 8-pack, the reasonable size is 50 percent more expensive than the jumbo muffins ($9.99 for 12) on a per-ounce basis.

Books

Costco is cutting back on books. | Maryna Terletska/GettyImages

While not an exclusive item, books are nonetheless no more at Costco. After years of selling hardcover and paperback titles at a discount, in 2024 the company announced it would no longer be regularly stocking books. The sheer tonnage of titles made restocking labor-intensive for employees. Instead, Costco plans to offer books during the fall and winter holiday buying season only.

Kirkland Signature Mayonnaise

Kirkland Signature mayo didn't even hit shelves. | Predrag Popovski/GettyImages

If you don’t remember grabbing Kirkland-branded mayo in recent years, there’s a reason: Costco actually discontinued the product before it ever reached store shelves. The company had issues with its supplier perfecting the recipe: The addition of omega-3 fatty acids, intended to boost its nutritional profile, wound up disrupting the consistency. The company may try again in the future. In the meantime, there’s always 64 ounces of Hellman’s.