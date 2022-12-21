100 Interesting Things We Learned in 2022
In 2022, the James Webb Space Telescope provided humanity new insights into deep space. But astronomy is far from the only discipline that made interesting new strides in the past 12 months.
In the latest episode of The List Show, Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy shares 100 things people learned in 2022. She hits millipedes named after pop stars, dolphins that taste-test urine, and a whole lot more.
In the case of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA unveiled the first spectacular images it captured in July. The spacecraft’s giant mirror can grab much more available light than Hubble’s, meaning it can see farther into deep space and thus further back in time—about 13 billion years back, in fact.
Viewers who tuned into NASA’s live reveal of the telescope’s first images saw a galaxy cluster whose light has been traveling toward Earth since the Big Bang and a shot of the Carina Nebula with countless baby stars, among other mind-blowing sights.
Watch the full video to learn 99 more interesting facts spanning the worlds of history, culture, science, and everything in between. You’ll learn the winner of the Kids’ Mullet Championships and why playing chess against robots may not be advisable.
