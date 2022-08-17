19 Odd Facts About Animal Sex
Almost every kind of animal has sex, but thankfully not every animal “mates to death” like some species of antechinus. “Penis fencing” is another practice from the animal kingdom that we should probably be glad isn’t common among human beings.
In this episode of The List Show, Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy shares some surprising facts about sex among animals. You’ll learn what “selfing” is and why female ducks need "organic chastity belts."
